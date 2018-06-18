June 18th
England v. Tunisia

19:00
Help Dave with Bake Sale
June 24th
England v. Panama

15:00
Fundraiser for Stray Cats
June 28th
England v. Belgium

20:00
Bingo Night
July 6th
Quarter Final 1

15:00
Late Lunch With Mum
July 6th
Quarter Final 2

19:00
Tupperware Party with mates
July 7th
Quarter Final 3

15:00
'Be A Better Lover' Workshop
July 7th
Quarter Final 4

19:00
Dog Sitting
July 10th
Semi-Final 1

19:00
Zumba for Beginners
July 11th
Semi-Final 2

19:00
'Solitude' – A contemporary art exhibition
July 15th
World Cup 2018 Final

16:00
Stargazing – Full Moon
