logo-only
WORLD CUP
CALENDAR BLOCKER
+ Add Lies To Calendar
June 18
th
–
England v. Tunisia
19:00
Help Dave with Bake Sale
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-06-18 19:00:00
2018-06-18 21:00:00
Europe/London
Helping Dave with Bake Sale
Please do not move
Dave's
June 24
th
–
England v. Panama
15:00
Fundraiser for Stray Cats
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-06-24 15:00:00
2018-06-24 17:00:00
Europe/London
Fundraiser for Stray Cats
Please do not move
Shelter
June 28
th
–
England v. Belgium
20:00
Bingo Night
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-06-28 20:00:00
2018-06-28 22:00:00
Europe/London
Bingo Night
Please do not move
Bingo Hall
July 6
th
–
Quarter Final 1
15:00
Late Lunch With Mum
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-07-06 15:00:00
2018-07-06 17:00:00
Europe/London
Late Lunch With Mum
Please do not move
Town
July 6
th
–
Quarter Final 2
19:00
Tupperware Party with mates
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-07-06 19:00:00
2018-07-06 21:00:00
Europe/London
Tupperware Party with mates
Please do not move
Dave's
July 7
th
–
Quarter Final 3
15:00
'Be A Better Lover' Workshop
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-07-07 15:00:00
2018-07-07 17:00:00
Europe/London
'Be A Better Lover' Workshop
Please do not move
Community Centre
July 7
th
–
Quarter Final 4
19:00
Dog Sitting
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-07-07 19:00:00
2018-07-07 21:00:00
Europe/London
Dog Sitting
Please do not move
Town
July 10
th
–
Semi-Final 1
19:00
Zumba for Beginners
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-07-10 19:00:00
2018-07-10 21:00:00
Europe/London
Zumba for Beginners
Please do not move
Gym
July 11
th
–
Semi-Final 2
19:00
'Solitude' – A contemporary art exhibition
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-07-11 19:00:00
2018-07-11 21:00:00
Europe/London
'Solitude' – A contemporary art exhibition
Please do not move
Town
July 15
th
–
World Cup 2018 Final
16:00
Stargazing – Full Moon
Add Lie To Calendar
2018-07-15 16:00:00
2018-07-15 18:00:00
Europe/London
Stargazing – Full Moon
Please do not move
Park
olifro.st
|
fork on github